Eight Children Killed in Domestic Violence Shooting in Louisiana
By Al Mayadeen English
Eight children were killed in a domestic violence shooting in Louisiana, as police fatally shot the suspect after a chase.
Eight children were killed in a domestic violence shooting in the US state of Louisiana early Sunday, in what local authorities described as one of the most tragic incidents in the area’s history.
According to police in Shreveport, a gunman opened fire at a residence, killing children aged between 1 and 14 years old. Seven victims were found inside the home, while an eighth child was reportedly shot while attempting to escape.
Authorities said the suspect had ties to the household and that the incident began when he shot a woman before heading to the residence where the children were located.
Suspect killed after police chase
Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene, carjacked a vehicle, and led police on a pursuit that extended into neighboring Bossier Parish. Officers ultimately opened fire on the vehicle, killing the suspect.
Louisiana State Police have launched an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
Officials reported that at least 10 people were shot in total, though details regarding additional victims remain unclear.
Officials describe 'unprecedented tragedy'
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux described the incident as “a heartbreaking tragedy” and possibly the worst the city has experienced.
State Senator Sam Jenkins stressed the need for stronger and more consistent intervention in cases involving domestic violence, noting that early action could help prevent such devastating outcomes.
The shooting adds to growing concerns over gun violence in the United States. Data indicates that dozens of mass shootings have already occurred this year, with a significant number of victims being children.
Local authorities said efforts are underway to expand resources for domestic violence prevention, including the establishment of a comprehensive support center in the region.
Over 40,000 shot in US in 2025 as gun violence toll remains high
Preliminary data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) indicate that at least 40,000 people were shot in the United States in 2025, including more than 14,600 deaths and over 26,100 injuries.
The nonprofit organization, which tracks gun-related incidents nationwide, also reported 407 mass shootings last year, defined as events in which four or more people are killed or injured, excluding any harm to the shooter.
The GVA’s figures revealed that 224 children aged 11 or younger were killed by gunfire in 2025, while 461 others in the same age group were injured. Adolescents aged 12 to 17 accounted for 1,030 deaths and 2,733 injuries.
These statistics cover homicides, defensive gun use, and accidental shootings, but do not include suicides. Citing the CDC, the GVA noted that more than 24,000 people died by firearm suicide in 2025.
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