Over 46 Million Ethiopians Register for Upcoming General Election
Source: Xinhua| 2026-04-19 23:57:15|Editor: huaxia
ADDIS ABABA, April 19 (Xinhua) -- More than 46 million voters have registered, out of a population of about 130 million, to take part in Ethiopia's upcoming general election, scheduled for June 1, the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has disclosed.
In a statement issued Saturday, NEBE said that of the 46.7 million registered voters for the country's seventh general election, about 25.2 million are men and 21.5 million are women, adding that more than 165,000 registered voters are persons with disabilities.
The electoral body said voter registration has been conducted at 46,750 polling stations nationwide, with the distribution of election materials largely completed to help ensure a smooth process.
Originally due to close in early April, the voter registration period has been extended to April 22 as preparations for the polls continue.
Earlier this year, NEBE also introduced the East African country's first digital platform for voter and candidate registration, part of broader efforts to modernize the electoral system through the use of technology.
No comments:
Post a Comment