Ethiopia Unveils Landmark Refugee Inclusion Roadmap, Setting New Standard for Africa
Addis Ababa, June 18, 2026 (ENA) —Ethiopia has launched the groundbreaking Makatet Roadmap, a comprehensive national framework aimed at advancing the socio-economic inclusion of refugees while strengthening opportunities and services for host communities.
Officially unveiled at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, the roadmap marks a historic shift from traditional humanitarian assistance toward a long-term, government-led development approach that integrates refugees into national systems and promotes self-reliance.
The initiative seeks to transform refugee settlements into inclusive and sustainable communities linked to Ethiopia’s education, healthcare, and economic development systems, benefiting both refugees and the communities that host them.
Speaking at the launch, Tagesse Chafo described the roadmap as a landmark national strategy that will expand protection, opportunity, and shared prosperity for refugees and host communities alike.
Director-General of the Refugees and Returnees Service, Teyiba Hassen, said the initiative represents a decisive move beyond traditional encampment policies, establishing a unified framework in which refugees and local communities can thrive together.
Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide emphasized that integrating refugee services into national systems will improve resource efficiency, strengthen economic resilience, and create sustainable development outcomes.
The roadmap received strong endorsement from international partners.
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih on his part praised Ethiopia’s refugee response, described the launch of the Refugee Inclusive Socio-Economic Roadmap as a milestone in improving refugee livelihoods.
He expressed appreciation for the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and praised Ethiopia's longstanding tradition of providing refuge to people fleeing conflict, persecution, and instability.
Meanwhile, African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy Lerato Dorothy Mataboge said the Makatet Roadmap offers a timely and practical example of how African countries can translate refugee inclusion commitments into concrete action. She noted that Ethiopia's initiative has consistently been highlighted as a model of political commitment, national ownership, and whole-of-government engagement.
According to the commissioner, the roadmap demonstrates how refugee inclusion, self-reliance, and durable solutions can be advanced in line with Agenda 2063's vision of an integrated, prosperous, and inclusive Africa that leaves no one behind.
Widely hailed as a pioneering framework, the Makatet Roadmap positions Ethiopia at the forefront of refugee inclusion efforts on the continent, offering a compelling blueprint for balancing refugee protection with sustainable national development and community resilience.
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