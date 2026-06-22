Prosperity Party Secures Landslide Victory, Pledges to Advance Democracy and National Prosperity
ADDIS ABABA, June 21, 2026 (ENA) — The Prosperity Party has secured a commanding mandate to form Ethiopia’s next government following the official announcement of the final results of the country’s 7th General Election.
The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) today officially released the final results for elections to the House of People’s Representatives and Regional State Councils, confirming a decisive victory for the ruling Prosperity Party.
In a statement issued following the announcement, the Party reaffirmed its commitment to deepen democratic governance, accelerate development, and strengthen national unity.
According to the results, the party won an overwhelming majority of seats nationwide, securing the largest representation in both the federal parliament and regional councils and earning the mandate to lead the next administration.
Prosperity Party expressed profound gratitude to the Ethiopian people for the trust bestowed upon it, stressing that it accepts the victory with humility, responsibility, and a renewed commitment to public service.
The party also commended the more than 54 million citizens who participated in the electoral process, as well as political parties, election officials, observers, security institutions, and international partners who contributed to the peaceful and successful conduct of the polls.
Describing the election as a significant milestone in Ethiopia’s democratic journey, the party noted that the peaceful, free, and credible completion of the vote reflects the growing maturity of the nation’s democratic institutions and demonstrates Africa’s capacity to build and sustain home-grown democratic systems.
With a renewed mandate from the electorate, the Prosperity Party pledged to intensify efforts to deliver inclusive economic growth, improve livelihoods, and create greater opportunities for citizens across the country.
The party outlined key priorities for its new term, including strengthening the rule of law, stabilizing the cost of living, enhancing food security, expanding employment opportunities, and accelerating sustainable economic transformation.
It also vowed to modernize public service delivery through technology-driven reforms, eliminate bureaucratic inefficiencies, strengthen the fight against corruption, and support the successful completion of the National Dialogue process to foster lasting peace, national consensus, and social cohesion.
Reaffirming its vision of building a prosperous, democratic, and united Ethiopia, the Prosperity Party stated that the renewed public mandate represents both a vote of confidence and a call to deliver tangible results for all citizens.
The party pledged to work closely with all stakeholders to transform the aspirations expressed through the ballot box into meaningful progress, ensuring a future defined by peace, shared prosperity, and national renewal.
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