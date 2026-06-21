Exclusive: Resistance Ambushes IOF at Ali al-Taher, 15+ Casualties
By Al Mayadeen English
Resistance fighters ambushed an Israeli commando force at Ali al-Taher Hill at dawn Saturday, killing and wounding over 15 troops, Al Mayadeen's field sources say.
Resistance fighters in southern Lebanon set up and executed a tight ambush against an Israeli commando infantry force attempting to infiltrate the Ali al-Taher Hill at dawn on Saturday, killing and wounding more than 15 Israeli officers and soldiers, according to Al Mayadeen's field sources.
The Israeli force had been under close surveillance by Resistance fighters in the lead-up to the operation. When the troops reached the prepared ambush site, fighters engaged them at close range in clashes that lasted more than two hours, the sources said.
The ground engagement was accompanied by missile and attack-drone strikes targeting the rear of the advancing Israeli force.
As the ambush unfolded, Israeli troops saturated the area with smoke shells and carried out airstrikes in an attempt to evacuate their dead and wounded, according to the same sources.
Operations Room warning 'translated into action'
Al Mayadeen's field sources stressed that the operation made clear that the Resistance's warnings were backed by action on the ground.
Its Operations Room had previously warned that the Ali al-Taher Hill would remain beyond the reach of the Israeli occupation, a warning the sources confirmed was carried out overnight when fighters struck the advancing Israeli force.
The sources added that the coming days may prove increasingly difficult for the occupation as long as it remains on Lebanese land.
Field information contradicts Israeli claims of control
Corroborating what the field sources said, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in South Lebanon explained that over the past four days, the occupation has deployed forces from several brigades, including armored, commando, and Givati brigades, backed by intense air and ground firepower.
The Resistance has repelled every attempt to advance and inflicted heavy losses on Israeli forces, with more than 10 Israeli officers and soldiers killed, according to sources cited by our correspondent.
Our correspondent stressed that Israeli forces have also targeted civilians in their homes across several towns in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa in an attempt to obscure the occupation's failure and mounting losses.
Field information confirms that Israeli forces have so far been unable to advance due to the Resistance's response, he concluded.
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