Lebanon Tops Agenda in Iran-US Talks in Switzerland: Al Mayadeen
By Al Mayadeen English
Al Mayadeen's Geneva bureau chief confirms that Lebanon is expected to dominate the Iran-US talks in Switzerland later today.
Al Mayadeen's Geneva Bureau chief reported on Sunday that various bilateral and trilateral meetings have begun at the Bürgenstock resort as preparations continue ahead of the first official session of Iran-US talks.
He added that the opening session is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM al-Quds time.
The first file to be discussed after the inaugural session was the implementation of the first clause, which relates to ending the war, particularly on Lebanon, he further added.
Al Mayadeen's Geneva bureau chief later reported that the Iranian delegation held talks with the Qatari delegation in Geneva to discuss the ceasefire in Lebanon, adding that the negotiations are scheduled to conclude later today, in line with the agreed agenda.
He also reported that, following a meeting with the Iranian delegation, Pakistani Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff are holding talks with the US delegation, headed by Vice President JD Vance.
Ending Israeli war on Lebanon top priority: Iranian official to CNN
Sources had similarly told CNN earlier today that the talks will begin with an emergency session on Lebanon.
On a related note, an Iranian official had told CNN on Saturday that ending the Israeli war on Lebanon is "the most important item on the Iranian delegation's agenda."
Before departing for Switzerland, US Vice President JD Vance said that one of the top concerns included in the talks would be to make progress towards a ceasefire in Lebanon.
"I think we're going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue. Those are the two big things that I think we're going to be focused on," the US vice president told reporters, noting that he expected to participate in the talks for only "a day or two."
Iran position firm against aggression on Lebanon
Iran's Foreign Ministry gave a stern warning to Washington earlier, stating that the US should rein in "Israel" to stop its attacks on Lebanon.
It stated that the Islamic Republic fully complied with its own obligations under the Memorandum of Understanding and expects the US to hold up its part as well, specifically regarding the Israeli aggressions on Lebanon.
"We did not sign the memorandum so that it isn't applied and abided by," the Ministry spokesperson said. "Our philosophy is adherence in return for adherence."
Iran's position was made clear: if the US fails to hold true to its end of the conditions included in the MoU, Tehran will respond with "the necessary measures."
The Ministry further warned that "if the other party does not perform its full commitments and does not take the necessary measures as soon as possible, the entire memorandum is at stake."
Hormuz closed in solidarity
Similar to the Foreign Ministry's threats, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced on Saturday the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to the Israeli aggressions on Lebanon, increasing pressure on Washington to reel back "Israel".
"In light of the United States’ blatant violation of its commitments and breach of the provisions of Article One of the memorandum of understanding to end the war and in response to the ongoing and continuous violation of the ceasefire by the Israeli entity in southern Lebanon, the continued brutal killing and forcible displacement of the Lebanese people, and its failure to withdraw from southern Lebanon, it is hereby announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to maritime navigation," the statement read.
Regarding the Lebanon front, Hezbollah continues to defend Lebanese land against invading Israeli forces in South Lebanon.
Israeli media continued to report on casualties among the occupation's army's ranks as it faces sustained resistance from Hezbollah.
A recent report states that the IOF sustained 14 casualties overnight Saturday following multiple operations carried out by the Lebanese Resistance. This comes a day after Hezbollah carried out a decisive operation, which killed four Israeli troops, including a senior armored corps commander.
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