Sudanese Army Launches Drone Strikes to Foil RSF Assault on El Obeid
20 June 2026
Destroyed armored vehicles are seen in the Kordofan region, Sudan, in this handout image obtained from a Sudanese army social media platform released on June 20, 2026.
June 20, 2026 (EL OBEID) – The Sudanese army launched intensive drone strikes on Saturday to foil preparations by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to assault El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, military sources said.
The aerial bombardment targeted positions and movements across the state to weaken the paramilitary group’s offensive capabilities and preempt a major ground assault.
The army strikes come as the RSF continues to deploy large reinforcements to the outskirts of El Obeid, signaling an imminent push toward the city.
The buildup follows more than a week of RSF drone attacks that hit vital infrastructure inside El Obeid, including fuel stations, military headquarters, and the main power plant.
Army drones targeted RSF gatherings on the Export Road and positions in Um Samima and Abu Gaoud near the state capital early Saturday morning, military sources told Sudan Tribune.
The strikes also hit moving RSF targets in the areas of Hamrat al-Sheikh, Jabrat al-Sheikh, Sodari, and Um Badr to disrupt their assembly.
The military sources said the operations succeeded in scattering RSF troops across North Kordofan and degrading their ability to launch the planned attack.
In tandem with the defensive strikes, the army has dispatched large military reinforcements to Rahid al-Nuba, an advanced defence zone for the city of Omdurman.
Those reinforcements included various formations, featuring members of the Joint Forces, fighters from the Sudan Shield Forces, and the General Intelligence Service.
The escalation follows warnings on Thursday from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.
Both officials warned of a looming wave of violence over El Obeid amid massive RSF military build-ups and escalating drone and artillery attacks.
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