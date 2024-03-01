Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. Feb. 11, 2024
Listen to the Sun. Feb. 11, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire program just click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/11 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our PANW report with dispatches on mass demonstrations in the Kingdom of Morocco demanding that the government cancels its peace agreement with Israel; Egypt says that its 45-year-old accord with Tel Aviv is in jeopardy amid threats by the settler-colonial regime to launch an offensive in Rafah; and Ethiopia is working on its integration into the BRICS Summit.
In the second hour we listen to a report from Pam Africa on the medical situation involving political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal.
Later we look at the political damage to the administration of President Joe Biden due to the United States role in Palestine, North Africa and West Asia.
The Alliance of Sahel States composed of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, have announced their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
Finally, we continue our African American History Month series with a rare archival 1970 interview with C.L.R. James on the Haitian Revolution.
