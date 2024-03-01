Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Fri. Feb. 16, 2024
Listen to the Fri. Feb. 16, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go the this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/16 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the statement made by the Lebanese resistance on the current state of clashes with the IOF; Palestine is continuing to face a worsening war situation; the humanitarian crisis in the Republic of Sudan is being addressed in an international conference in France; and figures are now available for the economic growth of African Union (AU) member-states during the previous year.
In the second and third hours we listen to a panel discussion on the situation in Palestine.
