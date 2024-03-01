Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. Feb. 17, 2024
Listen to the Sat. Feb. 17, 2024 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire program go the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/17 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the Russian military victory in a major stronghold of the Ukrainian forces; the talks mediated by Qatar on the Gaza crisis have stalled; MIT has suspended a student organization for their solidarity work for Palestine; and the United Nations High Court have rejected the motion by South Africa for an emergency measure to halt the IDF assault on Rafah.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on African American History Month with segments on Claudia Jones and Dr. Huey P. Newton.
