Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. March 3, 2024
Listen to the Sun. March 3, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/03 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the continuing resistance to the Israeli occupation of Gaza; South Africa has accused the western states of being complicit in the genocide in Palestine; Ethiopia and Tanzania have signed a trade deal; and the Caribbean nation of Haiti is facing the threat of another coup.
In the second and third hours we move forward in our International Women's History Month programming examining the role of African women in the Civil War and in the labor force.
