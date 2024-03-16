Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Thurs. March 7, 2024
Listen to the Thurs. March 7, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
The podcast of this episode can be accessed at the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/07 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the request by the Republic of South Africa to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the situation in Gaza; Iraqi resistance forces pledge to continue attacks until a ceasefire; the current negotiations on a ceasefire is being delayed due to the intransigence of Tel Aviv; and the West African state of Senegal has set a date for the national elections.
In the second and third hours we continue our International Women's History Month program with features on June Milne, the longtime research assistant, editor and publisher for Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Lucy Parsons, militant labor and anti-racist organizer during the late 19th and early decades of the 20th centuries.
