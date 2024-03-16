Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Fri. March 8, 2024
Listen to the Fri. March 8, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/08 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the silence within the western media on the plight of Palestinian women on International Women's Day; Yemen leaders have condemned the United States for supplying negligible aid and tons of weapons to bomb Gaza; 25% of African American women in a recent poll say that reproductive rights are a major issue; and there are problems in the implementation of the redistricting legislation for Alabama upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.
In the second and third hours we will focus on recent developments in Palestine.
