Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Tues. March 5, 2024
Listen to the Tues. March 5, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
This podcast can be heard at the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/05 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the opposition by the Rwanda government on the deployment of Southern African Development Community (SADC) troops to neighboring eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); Yemen is continuing its solidarity efforts in support of the Palestinian people; the Gaza resistance has reported on attacks against the IDF; and additional sanctions have been leveled against the Republic of Zimbabwe by the administration of United States President Joe Biden.
In the second and third hours we move forward with our International Women's History Month programming featuring segments on Fannie Berrier Williams and Hallie Quinn Brown.
