Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Fri. Feb. 23, 2024
Listen to the Fri. Feb. 23, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear this program go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/23 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the impact of the Palestine solidarity movement on the Democratic Party primaries; Lebanon resistance forces continue to target the IOF; migrants in Tunisia are awaiting a decision by Albania on resettlement; and Senegal President Macky Sall says he will leave office by April.
We continue our African American History Month programming with a tribute to Malcolm X (El Hajj Malik Shabazz) on the 59th anniversary of his martyrdom.
We will feature speeches and a press conference from Jan. and Feb. 1965.
