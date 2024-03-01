Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Thurs. Feb. 22, 2024
Listen to the Thurs. Feb. 22, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the complete podcast of this episode go the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/22 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the role of the International Court of Justice in the Palestinian crisis; Somalia and Turkey have signed a security agreement; Burkina Faso represents a new political trend in Africa among the Alliance of Sahel States; and Ghana teachers are protesting the 2-tier pay system.
In the second and third hours we continue our African American History Month series with a focus on Malcolm X during 1964.
