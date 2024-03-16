Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. March 9, 2024
Listen to the Sat. March 9, 2024 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/09 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our PANW report with dispatches on the continuing resistance efforts by Palestinians in Gaza; liberal feminism has been criticized over the failure to express solidarity with Palestine; demonstrations were held across the world on International Women's Day; and violence continues in the Caribbean nation of Haiti.
In the second and third hours we present our latest installment on International Women's History Month with a review of the life, times and contributions of Anna Julia Cooper (1858-1964).
