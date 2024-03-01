Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. Feb. 18, 2024
Listen to the Sun. Feb. 18, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of the entire program go the this URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/18 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the condemnation of Israel by the African Union (AU) at their summit in Ethiopia; fighting is intensifying in Gaza and Khan Younis; Hezbollah took control of an IDF drone; and the Sudanese military factions are now engaging in sabotage.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on African American History Month with a segment on the Nat Turner rebellion of 1831.
Later we look back on the Black Seminole Wars against the United States government during the early decades of the 19th century.
Finally, we listen to excerpts from an address delivered by African American playwright, journalist and public intellectual Lorraine Hansberry in June 1964 in New York City.
No comments:
Post a Comment