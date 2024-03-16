Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Tues. March 12, 2024
Listen to the Tues. March 12, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire podcast of this episode click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/12 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the claims by the African National Congress (ANC) government in South Africa that Israel is violating the International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders handed down in Jan. in regard to the lawsuit filed charging genocide in Gaza; France is bolstering its military presence in Chad; Ethiopia is considering withdrawal from its port agreement with the breakaway territory of Somaliland; and Kenya has come under additional pressure to deploy its police force to Haiti amid the collapse of the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.
In the second and third hours we continue our commemoration of International Women's History Month with a focus on the role of women in the abolitionist movement and during the United States Civil War.
No comments:
Post a Comment