Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. March 10, 2024
Listen to the Sun. March 10, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the full podcast of this episode click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/10 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the often-overlooked plight of Palestinians in the West Bank; the White House has not fundamentally altered its policies towards Gaza despite the rhetoric to the contrary; a former cabinet minister from the West African state of Gambia has accused the Swiss Court of racism and lies; and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is releasing $120 million to the East African state of Uganda.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on International Women's History Month with features on the legendary vocalist Ruby Elzy and the role of the National Association of Colored Women (NACW) during the early 20th century.
