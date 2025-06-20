Aggression Against Iran ‘Dangerous Development’ as US Pursues ‘Strategic Deception’: Houthi
Thursday, 19 June 2025 5:05 PM
Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement leader, Sayyed Abdul-malik Houthi. (File photo)
The aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran is a “dangerous development” at the regional level while the United States pursues the practice of deception viz a viz Iran, said the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement on Thursday.
In a televised speech, Sayyed Abdul Malik Houthi said the aggression by the Zionist regime took place when Iran, in line with its doctrine, has fundamentally not been pursuing the nuclear weapons program.
He said the Islamic Republic has been targeted by the West because of its support for the Palestinian cause and for refusing to back down, adding that they don’t want an “independent” Iran.
The Yemeni resistance leader said the West used the nuclear issue as a means of aggression against Iran while several countries, including the US, possess nuclear weapons and have used them in the past.
Houthi stated that the first entity that should be prevented from having nuclear weapons is the criminal Israeli enemy that continues to escape the punishment.
He said the fact that Iran supports the oppressed Muslim nations is what has caused concern among the enemies, terming it one of the “biggest reasons for hatred” against the country.
The Yemeni leader said Iran is an independent and free country that has established the Islamic cause based on its independence and does not surrender to the West.
The aggression against Iran, he noted, is a scandal for the US and a proof that it is resorting to “strategic deception.”
“The enemy has failed to achieve its goals of aggression for which the US is also striving, thanks to Iran's resistance, unity and devastating response,” Houthi asserted.
“The strong and powerful Iranian response has put the enemy in an unprecedented situation. Today's Iranian response was one of the most important operations and it raised the cry of the Israeli enemy while trying to distort the facts about it.”
In Thursday’s retaliatory operation as part of True Promise III, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) used both missiles and drones at targets in the occupied territories.
The target of this phase, the IRGC statement noted, were military and industrial facilities affiliated with the Israeli military-industrial complex in both Tel Aviv and Haifa.
The IRGC statement further said the drone operation earlier in the day involved more than hundred types of combat and suicide drones against Israeli military targets, especially anti-missile interceptors in Tel Aviv and Haifa.
These retaliatory operations come after the Israeli military aggression that led to the assassination of many top-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.
