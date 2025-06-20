Third Hospital in Tehran Deliberately Targeted in a Week of Israeli Aggression
Friday, 20 June 2025 12:39 PM
At least three hospitals in Tehran have been attacked by the Israeli regime in past week.
A third hospital in the Iranian capital Tehran was deliberately attacked early on Friday by the Zionist regime, according to Iran's ministry of health.
In a statement, the ministry's public relations wing said the latest act of aggression marks the third instance of a public health facility being targeted during a week of wanton aggression.
"Another hospital in Tehran was targeted by rockets by the Zionist regime at 4:45 AM on June 20, 2025," Dr. Hossein Karampur, the director of the ministry's public relations department, wrote on X.
Last week, a children's hospital in Tehran was also targeted, which resulted in a number of injuries and damage to the hospital building.
In addition to the three hospitals, at least six ambulances and one health service center have also been directly and deliberately hit in Israeli aerial strikes in one week, amounting to brazen violation of international conventions.
A female doctor, who worked at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences, was killed in the Israeli aggression along with her husband and a three-year-old child.
The horrendous attacks on healthcare facilities and healthcare personnel in Iran have drawn widespread condemnation as they impede access to critical medical care and endanger the lives of patients and medical personnel.
Since the aggression was launched against Iran last Friday, Israeli regime has deliberately targeted civilian areas, hospitals, and media houses in clear violation of international law.
However, according to human rights activists in Iran, the international community continues to turn a blind eye to these gross violations.
