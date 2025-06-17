‘Cowardice and Desperation’: FM Araghchi Slams Zionist Aggression Against IRIB
Tuesday, 17 June 2025 9:45 AM
Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi (File)
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly condemned the attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), calling it a sign of Israeli desperation and cowardice.
“This attack represents the height of cowardice. When they cannot succeed on a real battlefield, they strike at a civilian center whose only mission is to convey the truth," Araghchi said on Tuesday.
He emphasized that the attack on IRIB demonstrated Israel's “growing frustration.”
"They believed that by assassinating our commanders or targeting certain facilities, the Islamic Republic would become so weak that we would raise our hands in surrender. But they have neither understood nor experienced the Iranian nation," he noted.
Referring to Iran’s past resilience, Araghchi added that the country fought for eight years and defended the land heroically, and then withstood all the sanctions and pressures.
The top Iranian diplomat hastened to add that the enemy’s hopes were quickly dashed.
"Our commanders were immediately replaced, and our armed forces showed their readiness. They [the enemy] were left disappointed," he stated.
"Our enemies must realize that they cannot reach a solution through military means. They cannot force the Iranian nation to accept their demands through coercion or threats.”
The Israeli regime carried out a fresh act of aggression on Monday by targeting one of the buildings of Iran’s state broadcaster in the capital Tehran.
The attack, involving at least four bombs, struck the central building housing IRIB’s news department, while a live news broadcast was underway.
Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the aggression on the state broadcaster as a “war crime” and called on the United Nations to take immediate action against the Zionist regime.
Two employees of the IRIB news department were martyred in the cowardly aggression.
No comments:
Post a Comment