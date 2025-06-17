Iran Vows to ‘Break the Back’ of Zionist Regime; Says New Missiles Being Used
Tuesday, 17 June 2025 11:15 AM
Iran's defense ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik.
Iran’s defense ministry has vowed to “break the back” of the Israeli regime and continue with its retaliatory military operations against the Zionist aggressors.
In a televised interview on Iran’s state broadcaster on Tuesday, ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Reza Talayi-Nik said the Iranian armed forces will continue their retaliatory military action, vowing a crushing blow to Zionist regime.
“Our nation is facing an imposed war, and the enemy is targeting the strength and resilience of every segment of our people,” Talayi-Nik said.
He emphasized Iran’s defensive posture, while underlining its readiness to use all available means to defend the Iranian nation.
“We are firmly in a defensive position, but we are utilizing all our offensive and defensive capabilities. The trenches of our defense front are broad, and people from all walks of life are involved,” he said in the TV interview.
Talayi-Nik denounced the Israeli regime for targeting civilians in its aggression against Iran.
“On the very first night, the enemy showed its aggression by attacking women and children,” referring to the Friday morning attacks that killed a number of civilians.
In one such attack on a residential complex in northern Tehran, a total of 60 people were killed, including 20 children, some of them still trapped under the debris.
The defense ministry spokesman further added that the Israeli regime lacks the capacity to endure a prolonged war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
“The enemy cannot sustain a long war, and as it continues, the back of the Zionist regime will be broken,” he warned.
Talayi-Nik also announced that Iran employed a new missile system for the first time in its retaliatory operations on Tuesday against the Zionist regime.
“Today, we used one of our missiles for the first time, and the Zionist regime didn’t even realize it had been deployed. They will see more of these surprises,” he said.
In the ninth phase of Operation True Promise III early on Tuesday, Iran launched a massive barrage of missiles and drones at the occupied Palestinian territories.
The large-scale retaliatory operation, which was first launched on Friday night, is being carried out under the code name “Ya Ali ibn Abi Talib.”
The retaliation came following the Israeli military's unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, leading to the assassination of several high-ranking Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including women and children.
After receiving heavy blows in the previous eight phases of the operation, the Israeli regime authorities on Tuesday banned the live broadcast of the Iranian operations.
