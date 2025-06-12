Equatorial Guinea Says U.S. Travel Ban Has "Zero Impact"
This photo taken on May 22, 2024, shows the Presidential Palace of Equatorial Guinea in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue said Tuesday that the U.S. travel ban on his country is of no consequence.
"The measure announced by U.S. President Donald Trump will have zero impact on our country because fewer than 50 Equatorial Guineans travel to the United States each year, as it is not a priority destination for Guineans," Mangue said on his social media.
Trump signed a proclamation last week, fully banning the entry of nationals from 12 countries, namely Afghanistan, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, citing national security risks. The decision has sparked widespread international criticism.
"Equatorial Guinea is an eminently peaceful country that defends global security and stability, which is why it maintains very good relations with all countries. I recommend that my fellow countrymen stop traveling to the U.S. until it reconsiders its decision and announces policies that build bridges of unity, not separation," Mangue said.
