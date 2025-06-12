South Khartoum at Risk of Famine Amid Funding Shortfall: WFP
The WFP reaches one million people in Khartoum, despite areas of the capital being at risk of famine, with demand overwhelming supply amid a funding shortfall.
The World Food Programme reported in a statement made on Tuesday that several areas south of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, are at risk of famine. The war-ravaged country faces a severe supply shortfall of essential food aid amid funding cuts.
"The level of hunger and destitution and desperation that was found (is) severe and confirmed the risk of famine in those areas," Laurent Bukera, WFP Country Director in Sudan, told Reuters in Geneva via video link from Port Sudan.
Despite the shortfall, the UN food agency said it had reached one million Sudanese civilians in several regions of the capital after gaining access. Jebel Awlia was an example of a locality cited by the WFP where there is severe hunger.
Wider context
Earlier in March of this year, the army took control of the capital from the RSF, which had blocked aid access to the city.
Over the last two years, since April of 2023, the conflict between the army and rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has displaced millions, forced a refugee crisis into neighboring countries like Chad, and split the country into rival zones of control, with the RSF still deeply embedded in western Sudan.
Reuters confirmed that rations of oil and pulses had been reduced in its food distributions because it faces a funding shortfall of $500 million for emergency food and cash assistance, as donor states like the United States of America reduce humanitarian funding below required levels.
In April, the WFP said rations in areas at risk of famine have been reduced to 70% of a standard WFP ration (equal to 2100 kcal per day).
"Supplements for young children and pregnant and nursing mothers are out of reach because of a lack of resources ... Without urgent support we will not be able to deliver the food package that the Sudanese need," Bukera added, as reported by the BBC.
The WFP told Reuters that it is currently assisting four million people across Sudan as the crisis continues to unfold, drawing uncertainty in a region already facing dire circumstances.
