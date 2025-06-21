Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Slams Aggression Against Iran by Israel and Its Backers
Friday, 20 June 2025 7:27 PM
Ahmed El-Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Egypt. (File photo)
Ahmed El-Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, one of the leading Islamic institutions in Arab world, has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s aggression against Iran.
In a statement on Friday, published in three languages, Tayeb slammed the Tel Aviv regime for its “ongoing aggression” and “systematic attacks” against the Islamic Republic.
“I strongly condemn the ongoing aggression by the occupying entity against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the systematic attacks and continued recklessness committed by this usurping aggressor and its backers,” read the statement.
He warned that such aggression risks “dragging the region to the brink of explosion and igniting a full-scale war, from which only arms dealers and profiteers of bloodshed would benefit."
Tayeb also criticized the global response to the Israeli regime’s unprovoked aggression against Iran, denouncing world powers for enabling the attacks through inaction.
“Silence in the face of this tyranny, and its failure to put an end to it, amounts to complicity in the crime,” he added. "War cannot create peace.”
His statement came as the Israeli regime’s aggression against the Iranian nation completed one week, starting with the assassination of senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians last Friday.
In response, Iran has carried out multiple waves of missile and drone attacks as part of Operation True Promise III, inflicting crushing blows on the illegitimate Zionist regime and its military and intelligence apparatus across the occupied territories.
