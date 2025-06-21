Strait of Hormuz Closure in Event of US Aggression Against Iran to Paralyze World Economy
Saturday, 21 June 2025 1:07 AM
Amid US threats to militarily intervene in the Israeli war against Iran, the likelihood of the Islamic Republic ordering the closure of Strait of Hormuz is high. (File photo)
As regional tensions escalate amid the Israeli regime’s brutal aggression against the Islamic Republic, the possibility of the closure of Strait of Hormuz is a possibility, according to experts.
The likelihood of the ongoing war imposed on Iran extending to the sea has increased after US President Donald Trump indulged in war-mongering rhetoric against the Islamic Republic.
Trump, under the pressure of the powerful Zionist lobby in Washington, has dropped hints of directly intervening in the Israeli war against Iran, ignoring the counsel of his advisors.
Strategic experts, speaking to the Press TV website, said the direct American military intervention will prove costly for the US and the Donald Trump administration.
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a video message on Wednesday, categorically warned against any American military intervention.
“Those with wisdom, who truly understand Iran, its people, and its long history, never speak to this nation with the language of threats. Iran will not yield,” he asserted.
“The Americans must understand—any US military incursion will undoubtedly lead to irreversible consequences.”
Experts believe one of the repercussions of US military adventurism against the Islamic Republic would be the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran controls.
According to Tanker Trackers data, more than 80 percent of oil passes through this narrow strip and if it’s closed, the global economy and energy sector will be dealt a heavy blow.
Most multi-national corporations around the world would shut down within days as energy supplies necessary to keep them running would run out.
Many countries, including those in the Persian Gulf region, would suffer enormously in terms of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP), including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, experts warn, as LPG exports would be halted.
Europe will have to deal with the new wave of energy crisis, more crippling and devastating than anything they have seen before, said an expert, including the three European countries that backed the anti-Iran resolution at the UN nuclear agency’s board of governors meeting.
The steep rise in energy prices would force the shutdown of major industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and other European countries.
The United States, which has threatened to take military action against Iran on behalf of its proxy in the West Asia region, the Zionist regime, will also be affected severely, experts warn.
The gasoline prices in the country would rise, forcing the closure of many industries that contribute to the American economy, and make millions of people jobless.
According to some forecasts, oil prices are likely to jump 80 percent in the very first week if the Strait of Hormuz is closed, as alternative routes would incur heavy costs.
“So, the wisdom lies in the US staying away from this war, for its own benefit, and that of its allies,” said one expert. “Let the Zionist regime face the consequences of its terrorism.”
