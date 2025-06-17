Guinea-Bissau's President Inaugurates China-funded Highway
Source: Xinhua
Bissau-Guinean President Umaro Sissoco Embalo speaks at the inauguration ceremony of a highway constructed by a Chinese company in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, on June 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)
BISSAU, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Bissau-Guinean President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Monday presided over the inauguration ceremony of a highway linking the capital Bissau to its suburb of Safim, covering a distance of 8.2 kilometers.
The highway was constructed by Chinese company Longjian Road & Bridge Co., Ltd. and fully financed by the Chinese government at a cost of 30 million U.S. dollars.
"This is a symbol of strong friendship, solidarity, and ongoing cooperation between Guinea-Bissau and China," Embalo said during the inauguration of the infrastructure.
Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Yang Renhuo reaffirmed China's commitment to continue supporting Guinea-Bissau in its development projects.
(Xinhua/Zhang Jian)
