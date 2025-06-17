Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Guinea-Bissau's President Inaugurates China-funded Highway

Source: Xinhua

2025-06-17 06:28:30|Editor: huaxia

Bissau-Guinean President Umaro Sissoco Embalo speaks at the inauguration ceremony of a highway constructed by a Chinese company in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, on June 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

BISSAU, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Bissau-Guinean President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Monday presided over the inauguration ceremony of a highway linking the capital Bissau to its suburb of Safim, covering a distance of 8.2 kilometers.

The highway was constructed by Chinese company Longjian Road & Bridge Co., Ltd. and fully financed by the Chinese government at a cost of 30 million U.S. dollars.

"This is a symbol of strong friendship, solidarity, and ongoing cooperation between Guinea-Bissau and China," Embalo said during the inauguration of the infrastructure.

Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Yang Renhuo reaffirmed China's commitment to continue supporting Guinea-Bissau in its development projects. 

Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Yang Renhuo speaks at the inauguration ceremony of a highway constructed by a Chinese company in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, on June 16, 2025. Bissau-Guinean President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Monday presided over the inauguration ceremony of a highway linking the capital Bissau to its suburb of Safim, covering a distance of 8.2 kilometers.

Motor vehicles are pictured on a newly inaugurated highway constructed by a Chinese company in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, on June 16, 2025. Bissau-Guinean President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Monday presided over the inauguration ceremony of a highway linking the capital Bissau to its suburb of Safim, covering a distance of 8.2 kilometers.

The highway was constructed by a Chinese company Longjian Road & Bridge Co., Ltd. and fully financed by the Chinese government at a cost of 30 million U.S. dollars.

Locals dance at the inauguration ceremony of a highway constructed by a Chinese company in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, on June 16, 2025. Bissau-Guinean President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Monday presided over the inauguration ceremony of a highway linking the capital Bissau to its suburb of Safim, covering a distance of 8.2 kilometers.

The highway was constructed by a Chinese company Longjian Road & Bridge Co., Ltd. and fully financed by the Chinese government at a cost of 30 million U.S. dollars.

 (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)