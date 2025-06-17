How China-Africa Industrial Chain Drives Continental Growth
An aerial drone photo taken on May 27, 2025 shows the cocoa processing complex at the PK24 Industrial Park on the northwestern outskirts of Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
From infrastructure and training to production and global sales, China-Africa industrial cooperation is deepening.
NAIROBI, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China-Africa trade reached a record 295.56 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, up 4.8 percent year-over-year, marking the 16th consecutive year China has remained Africa's largest trading partner.
Currently, with the support of the 10 partnership action plans, Chinese and African businesses are enhancing collaboration across the industrial chain, propelling the advancement of relations and providing fresh impetus for sustainable economic growth.
BOOSTING LOCAL PRODUCTION
In Cote d'Ivoire, the PK24 Industrial Park outside Abidjan, the country's economic capital, is abuzz with activity. A newly built cocoa processing complex, the country's first state-owned modern plant, is about to launch.
Built by China Light Industry Nanning Design Engineering Co., Ltd., the facility can process 50,000 tonnes of cocoa annually and store 140,000 tonnes. It marks a major milestone in the country's drive to advance up the global value chain.
"We're finally processing cocoa on our own land," said Ettien Kouakou Camille, a local farmer beaming with pride. "In the past, cocoa was exported without being processed. Now, Chinese companies are helping us change that."
Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, Cote d'Ivoire's Minister of State and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said Chinese companies are not just building factories -- they are bringing integrated solutions to help us upgrade our agricultural value chains. "China's agricultural development experience is a vital reference for African countries," he said.
Similar transformations are taking shape across the continent. In Rwanda's Eastern Province, Gashora Farm PLC is expanding chili production with support from China's Hunan Modern Agriculture International Development Co., Ltd. The partnership includes infrastructure upgrades, such as cold storage, drying facilities, and expanded farmland.
"The Chinese market is enormous. We saw strong demand for Rwandan dried chili," said Dieudonne Twahirwa, managing director of Gashora Farm PLC.
To date, China has established capacity cooperation with 15 African countries and is involved in over 50 industrial parks across the continent, attracting global investment and strengthening Africa's industrial base.
"China has become not only a major trade partner for Africa, but also a key supporter in capacity building and technology transfer," said Humphrey Moshi, director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam.
DEVELOPING SKILLED TALENT
Alongside infrastructure, China-Africa cooperation has emphasized vocational training and talent development.
On the southern outskirts of Madagascar's capital Antananarivo, more than 3,000 local workers at a cashmere garment plant owned by China's Inner Mongolia King Deer Cashmere Group transform high-end yarn into export-ready products.
"Since the factory's inception, we have trained over 20,000 textile professionals across various roles," said Xia Yonghai, general manager of the company. "Many now work in local textile enterprises, holding key technical and managerial positions."
For 50-year-old Rivoherimanitra Niaina Rado, who has worked at the factory for nearly two decades, the journey is incredible. "I started as a trainee and now became a foreman ... What I'm most proud of is helping bring advanced technology to Madagascar."
Chinese companies are also driving demand for vocational skills across Africa. Flagship initiatives like the Luban Workshops promote hands-on, industry-oriented learning in several countries.
Cavince Adhere, a Kenya-based international relations scholar, said that Chinese investment and long-term engagement in Africa have not only created employment but also significantly raised the technical capacity of the local workforce through systematic training.
Chinese enterprises have made vital contributions to Africa's talent development, laying a solid foundation for Africa's sustainable growth, Adhere added.
CONNECTING GLOBAL MARKETS
China-Africa cooperation is also facilitating the export of African products to global markets through various platforms.
In Kenya, Chinese-founded e-commerce platform Kilimall has become one of East Africa's leading online retailers. One of its top merchants, Hoswell Macharia, sells locally produced TVs by Chinese-invested firm Vitron, generating annual sales of 96 million Kenyan shillings (about 745,000 U.S. dollars).
"Around 40 percent of our components are now locally sourced, and we plan to further increase localization based on market demand," said Hu Zhaoyang, executive director of Vitron, home to Chinese investment.
Vice President of Kilimall Wu Mixiang said the growing presence of Chinese manufacturers in Africa means local retailers have access to better-quality and more affordable products, which translates into real benefits for consumers.
Other Chinese e-commerce giants like Shein and Temu are also expanding in Africa, connecting local businesses to the global digital economy.
China continues to open its market to African exports. It granted zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of product categories to all least developed countries with which it has diplomatic relations, including 33 African countries, starting from Dec. 1, 2024. Events like the China International Import Expo, the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) and the Canton Fair further support African exporters.
"The Chinese market really has an appetite for Kenyan products ... We are working with various stakeholders to consolidate consignments for Hass avocado sourced countrywide," said avocado exporter Newton Ngure at a Kenya-focused CAETE promotional event in April. "It is an opportune moment for us to venture into the Chinese market."
From infrastructure and training to production and global sales, China-Africa industrial cooperation is deepening. As the continent moves from raw material exports to shared value creation, this partnership is helping lay the foundation for long-term, independent growth and a brighter future.
