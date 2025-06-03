Hemedti Announces His Refusal to Participate in Any New Round of Negotiations
03/06/2025 18:13
RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Jamidati – RSF Telegram Account
Radio Dabanga
Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Hemedti announced their categorical refusal to participate in any new round of Jeddah negotiations, vowing to escalate the fighting.
The Jeddah pulpit kicked off on May 6, 2023, less than a month after fighting broke out between the army and the RSF in mid-April 2023.
The negotiations were coordinated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America. The Jeddah Platform held three rounds, the last of which was in December 2023.
Sudan's military has repeatedly said it rejects any negotiation with the RSF before implementing Shrok, including withdrawing from all areas and grouping troops in specific areas.
Hemedti said in a video address broadcast on the RSF platforms yesterday that their forces had eliminated 70 percent of the army's hard force, vowing to wipe out what was left.
West Kordofan has witnessed an escalation in the pace of military operations, as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have taken control of al-Khoi, Dabaibat, al-Hammadi and other areas in recent days.
Hemedti threatened to attack El Obeid and the north, calling on citizens to stay in their homes and close and protect their shops, noting that the goal of the army mobilization in El Obeid is to prevent an attack on the north.
Over the past months, the army has managed to tighten control over the states of Gezira, Sennar, White Nile, Khartoum and the River Nile. It also controlled large areas of North Kordofan, lifting the siege of El Obeid and controlling um Rawaba and al-Rahad.
Chemical weapons
Hemedti accused the army of using chemical weapons in various cities, saying they had credible evidence.
The U.S. State Department imposed sanctions on Sudan that take effect in June over accusations of the military using chemical weapons.
Charges
Hemedti renewed accusations that Egypt provided military support to the army through warplanes. The Rapid Support Forces issued a statement announcing that they had seized Egyptian weapons in the possession of the army. This is after it took control of areas in West Kordofan. Hemedti said the drone attacks on Port Sudan had wiped out warplanes.
Hemedti directed his forces to treat prisoners benevolently, saying his forces would conduct an investigation into the ramming of a captured soldier by a military vehicle, calling for no assault on the captives.
A video circulated on social media of a military vehicle said to have run over a person in West Kordofan, sparking widespread condemnation.
