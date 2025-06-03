Widespread Protests and Closure of Travel Routes in Wadi Halfa in Northern Sudan
03/06/2025 23:30
Trucks blocked in Wadi Halfa to protest electricity cuts-3 June 2025:Social Media
Wadi Halfa
Radio Dabanga
Hundreds of citizens of the northern state city of Wadi Halfa closed all ports and prevented trucks from passing in protest against the programming of power cuts.
Eyewitnesses revealed to Radio Dabanga that hundreds of trucks piled up at various outlets, while protesters confirmed that they allowed buses and citizens' vehicles to pass.
Citizens marched this afternoon in a procession that roamed the city in refusal to program power cuts.
Residents said the planned cuts that began yesterday had interrupted the water supply and caused bakeries to stop.
Citizens of the city see the electricity coming from the High Dam as their entitlement after the city was flooded in 1964 for the construction of the dam.
The protesters demanded the disengagement of Wadi Halfa from the northern state. They accused the state authorities of infringing on the rights and gains of the city's people.
They stressed the cancellation of ️Wadi Halfa electricity programming coming from the High Dam as an inherent right. They stressed the ️completion of the registration of agricultural land belonging to cooperative societies, و️the allocation of revenues from the resources of the region encroached upon by the state and central governments, for the reconstruction and development of services for the benefit of the people of the region marginalized throughout time.
The protesters announced the continuation of escalation with all available options and whatever the cost until all demands are met.
No comments:
Post a Comment