Iran Exercising its Legitimate Right to Self-defense, FM Araghchi Tells E3 Counterparts
Friday, 20 June 2025 10:00 PM
Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to media persons after holding talks with E3 counterparts in Geneva on Friday, June 20, 2025.
The first high-level meeting between Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and his E3 counterparts as well as the European Union’s foreign policy chief has concluded, with both sides agreeing to meet again in the near future.
The marathon talks, held in Geneva, lasted nearly three and a half, according to reports.
Araghchi, accompanied by other senior diplomats, sat down with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot for talks on Iran’s nuclear program.
The talks, according to reports, focused primarily on the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The meeting, held at the European headquarters of the United Nations was initiated at the request of the three European signatories to the JCPOA.
Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of talks, Iran’s top diplomat asserted that as long as Israel continues its aggression against Iran, Tehran will not negotiate with any party.
The Israeli regime, he said, must stop its acts of aggression and crimes against the people of Iran, adding that until that doesn’t happen, there will be no negotiations with any party.
“Iran will continue to exercise its legitimate right to self-defense,” he remarked, adding that Iran is “deeply concerned” about the lack of condemnation of Israel’s horrific aggression.
Araghchi reiterated that the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program is peaceful and remains under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
He hastened to add that Iran supports continued dialogue with the three European countries and the European Union, and is ready for another round of talks in the near future.
In a more detailed statement later, Iran's foreign minister said in Friday's meeting serious concern of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the inaction of the three European countries in condemning the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime was expressed.
It was emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to exercise its legitimate right to self-defense against this regime with the aim of stopping the aggression and preventing its recurrence in a serious and decisive manner.
It was also emphasized in the meeting that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), so an attack on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities is considered a crime and violation of international law.
"In this context, serious concern and criticism were expressed regarding the failure of the three countries and the European Union to condemn these attacks," noted the statement.
"If the aggression stops and the aggressor is held accountable for its committed crimes, Iran is ready to consider diplomacy. In this regard, I clearly and transparently stated that Iran's defensive capabilities are non-negotiable."
Earlier in the day, Araghchi delivered a speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council, said Iran is determined to defend its territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and security with all its might.
“The world, every country, every mechanism and institution of the United Nations, should be concerned and now must act to stop the aggressor, end impunity, and hold criminals accountable for their endless crimes and atrocities in our region,” he stressed.
“This request comes from someone who has dedicated their entire life to dialogue and diplomacy, but is also a veteran of the imposed war of Saddam’s regime and knows how to defend our beloved homeland.”
