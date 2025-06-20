Iranians Rally Nationwide in Support of Armed Forces Amid Israeli Aggression
Friday, 20 June 2025 2:27 PM
Iranians held nationwide rallies on Friday in solidarity with the country's armed forces and against the Israeli aggression.
Massive rallies were held in cities across Iran on Friday, following congregational prayers, to protest against Israeli-American aggression against the country and express solidarity with the Iranian armed forces.
In the capital, Tehran, tens of thousands of people marched from the University of Tehran in Enghelab Square to the iconic Azadi Tower in western Tehran.
Similar demonstrations took place in cities including Mashhad, Isfahan, Tabriz, Qom, Shiraz, Qazvin, Yazd, and Gilan, with participants reaffirming their unwavering support for the country’s armed forces
Demonstrators defied threats, carrying photos of martyrs and chanting vociferous against the Zionist regime and its Western backers, particularly the United States.
Slogans including “Death to the Zionist regime,” “Death to American arrogance,” and “Long live the martyrs” reverberated in the air as a mark of unity against the arrogant enemy.
People from all walks of life, representing all age groups, demonstrated a renewed determination to confront the Zionist regime and its imperialist allies.
“I am here for Iran, for the sacred soil of this land, for the martyrs, for the Leader. I pledge to stand by my country until my last breath and last drop of blood,” one young protester told the Press TV website in Tehran.
"People across the country are united today against the enemy because the red line has been crossed. We will avenge the sacred blood of our great martyrs," said another protester.
The rallies followed last Friday’s unprovoked Israeli aggression, which resulted in the martyrdom of many senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including children and women, prompting Iran’s retaliatory Operation True Promise III.
In the fifteen phases of the operation so far, Iranian armed forces – led by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) – have successfully targeted and decimated sensitive and strategic Israeli military and intelligence facilities in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Military experts say the missile and drone strikes have further exposed the ineffectiveness of the Israeli regime’s air defense systems, forcing illegal settlers and regime officials to flee their homes and seek shelter underground.
On Friday, massive rallies were also held in Iraq and Yemen in solidarity with Iran amid the Israeli regime's aggression, with participants condemning the regime's war crimes.
