Iran Launches 9th Wave of Op. True Promise 3, Destroys IOF Air Defense
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Agencies
Iran’s IRGC launches the ninth wave of Operation True Promise 3, targeting Israeli sites in occupied territories with missiles and drones amid ongoing Israeli aggression.
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced late Monday night the launch of the ninth wave of Operation True Promise 3, affirming that the attacks would continue uninterrupted until dawn on Tuesday.
According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, a new wave of Iranian missile strikes was launched toward the occupied Palestinian territories in response to Israeli aggression.
The agency released a video showing the moment Iranian missiles crossed the skies over the occupied West Bank en route to targets in the occupied territories.
Simultaneously, Israeli media reported that sirens were sounding in southern Golan amid fears of drone infiltration.
Later, the IRGC announced that they targeted the base from which the Israeli aggression against the state broadcasting authority was launched.
A fire broke out in the vicinity of occupied Beer al-Sabe' in western al-Naqab as a result of an Iranian missile strike, Israeli media reported.
The media also reported that the so-called Home Front Command is investigating the reason behind the delayed alert, which was issued only three minutes before sirens were activated.
Systems detected the incoming Iranian missiles just two minutes before impact, the report revealed.
New wave of Iranian missiles early Tuesday
Iran’s IRNA news agency reported that a new wave of missiles was launched toward the occupied Palestinian territories in the early hours of Tuesday.
Meanwhile, in the north, sirens sounded in several areas, from Nahariya to Caesarea, including occupied Haifa, as well as in the occupied Syrian Golan. Explosions were also heard in northern parts of the occupied territories.
Iran destroys Israeli long-range defense system
Earlier, a well-informed Iranian source told Fars News Agency that a stealth Iranian drone had destroyed a long-range Israeli air defense system.
The source stated that Iran had carried out 550 drone operations since the beginning of True Promise 3, targeting the occupied territories continuously.
He also confirmed that Iran planned and executed drone infiltration missions from the vicinity of al-Quds deep into the heart of the occupied Palestinian territories.
The source added that one Israeli long-range defense system was destroyed using stealth Iranian drones in this latest aerial assault.
No comments:
Post a Comment