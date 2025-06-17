IRIB Female Staffer Killed in Israeli Bombing of Iran’s State Television Building
Tuesday, 17 June 2025 1:10 AM
A staffer at the secretariat of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) was martyred following an Israeli airstrike that targeted one of the state broadcaster's buildings.
Masoumeh Azimi succumbed to severe injuries caused by the shockwave from the attack.
Azimi was among many staff members present inside the building when it came under attack. The facility, which houses the IRIB's news and political affairs department, was hit by at least four projectiles on Monday, during a live news broadcast.
The transmission was briefly interrupted before Hassan Abedini, IRIB’s news director and deputy for political affairs, appeared on air to denounce the diabolic terrorist crime.
At the moment of the strike, news anchor Sahar Emami was on air. Despite the building trembling from the first impact, she maintained her composure and continued the broadcast.
“Allah-o-Akbar” (God is Great), she declared, her defiant words echoing globally and drawing widespread attention to the Zionist regime’s war crime against Iran’s national media.
Several journalists present in the building at the time also sustained injuries.
The Israeli ministry of military affairs publicly claimed responsibility for the attack.
Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the assault on the state television building as a “war crime,” urging the United Nations to hold the Zionist perpetrators accountable.
The Israeli regime has a long history of targeting journalists worldwide. Since October 2023 alone, it has killed more than 250 journalists in the besieged Gaza Strip.
The aggression against Iran began early Friday, with coordinated strikes across the country, including the capital, Tehran, that led to the martyrdom of several high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and numerous civilians, including women and children.
No comments:
Post a Comment