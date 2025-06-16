Iran President: We Must Stand United Against Genocidal Israeli Regime’s Aggression
Monday, 16 June 2025 5:19 AM
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a parliamentary session on Monday.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says the Iranian people need unity and solidarity more than ever and must join hands and stand firmly against the aggression of the genocidal Israeli regime.
Pezeshkian made the remarks during a parliamentary session on Monday, where he condemned the criminal assaults of the Israeli regime in the martyrdom of several Iranian military commanders and scientists, as well as dozens of civilians.
“The enemy cannot remove us or our nation from the scene through violence, killings, and assassinations,” Pezeshkian said, adding, “For every hero who falls, hundreds more will rise to carry the flag and stand against the oppression, injustice, crimes, and betrayal committed by these aggressors.”
“This is what our people have consistently demonstrated—standing strong in the face of all such atrocities,” he said.
The president called for national unity, stressing that Iran is not the aggressor in this war. “Today, more than ever, we need solidarity and cohesion. All Iranians must come together and stand firmly against this act of aggression. Whatever differences or problems exist must be set aside now. We must unite and resolutely confront this genocidal criminal aggression.”
No comments:
Post a Comment