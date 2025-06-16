Partners in Crime: Trump’s 60-day ‘Ultimatum’ Ends with Israeli Aggression on Iran
Saturday, 14 June 2025 6:19 PM
By Musa Iqbal
The latest Israeli aggression on Iran followed US President Donald Trump’s 60-day "ultimatum," exposing bad-faith nuclear talks and deep complicity in the Zionist regime's terrorism and targeted assassinations inside Iran.
Exactly 62 days ago, US President Donald Trump issued a direct threat against Iran: to either capitulate and surrender its civilian nuclear program within two months, or face an imminent attack.
The two months passed, and Iranians woke up on Friday to the sound of Israeli warplanes bombing different parts of the country in a terrorist onslaught approved and encouraged by Washington.
At the very onset of the Israeli aggression, which targeted residential areas, nuclear facilities, and military facilities, and led to the assassination of top-ranking military generals and nuclear scientists, Secretary of State Marco Rubio published a statement stating that Israel’s aggression is “unilateral.”
This is a total fabrication, contradicted by Trump’s own statements that “day 61” was reached, in which he has followed up with his threats via an Israeli bombing campaign.
There can be no denying it: the United States is completely responsible and complicit in this aggression.
The negotiations were a stalling tactic, as the Wall Street Journal also acknowledged, which were from the start conducted by the United States in bad faith. Even the American demands during the negotiations mediated by Oman were the complete destruction of the now-targeted facilities.
Furthermore, the United States has always shared military intelligence with the Israeli regime when relevant. It has done this during the ongoing Gaza genocide, which has claimed the lives of over 52,000 Palestinians, as well as aggression on Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.
This is the status quo for American-Israeli cooperation – it would be a strange departure for the US to suddenly not assist the regime in a bombing campaign that is globally condemned and seen as a significant escalation of tensions.
In fact, one must not forget that US complicity was very clear when Israel assassinated Hamas resistance movement leader Ismael Haniyeh in October of 2024 in the heart of Tehran.
Coupled with intelligence, one must always remember that the very weaponry used by Israel is primarily American. The US has given Israel over 22 billion dollars worth of weaponry since October 7th, 2023.
This includes weaponry not only to conduct the Gaza genocide, but to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome interceptors, as well as multi-ton bombs and missiles dropped on Gaza, Yemen, Syria, and now Iran.
Politically, there is no action Israel can take that the US will denounce. American leaders have shielded Israel from accountability at the UN Security Council, vetoing resolutions that condemn its actions, launching sanctions on ICC judges who issued arrest warrants for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and punishing countries like South Africa for legal action against Israel.
At home, it has punished political dissidents and launched witch hunts against pro-Palestine activists for shedding light on Israeli genocidal war crimes. The pattern of unconditional support has emboldened Israel to escalate its regional aggression, now culminating in the barbaric assault on Iran.
The US-Israeli axis sees Iran as the “final confrontation” in its bid for total regional hegemony. By assassinating military leaders such as Major General Hossein Salami and Major General Mohammad Bagheri, as well as conducting assassinations of Iranian scientists in their homes, it is hoping to deter any resistance to its hegemonic, maximalist goals.
Israel paves the way for American interests in the region, which would install American-friendly leaders in targeted countries that would hand over their national resources and sovereignty to be plundered by American imperialists.
Iran has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause since day one of the creation of the Islamic Republic, supporting all forms of resistance to the apartheid regime.
It is because of this principled solidarity, not just in words and symbolism but material means such as arms, training, and intelligence, that the US and Israel have been hell-bent on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s “regime change” project for so long.
Contradictions within the Zionist regime are also reflected in this result. Netanyahu has become widely unpopular, not just within the occupied territories, but globally, with arrest warrants issued for him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) as well as global condemnation.
The Zionist project has been exposed to the world as a genocidal, colonial project, and thus, resistance to it has become popular even within Western society.
Less than half of the polled Americans now sympathize with the Zionist occupation, a significant development in the wake of the October 2023 Palestinian Operation “Al Aqsa Flood.”
Israeli demonization of Iran seeks to restore not only Israel’s artificial legitimacy but also save Netanyahu from political doom within his own occupation.
As the US is the lifeline to Israel’s existence, it is critical for it to support – and even at times, command (although this is always in private) – Israel’s belligerent military aggression.
Iran has named the United States as a co-belligerent and has walked away from negotiations scheduled for Sunday in Oman. The United States, with its unflinching support for Israel, is not a bystander but an active participant in this assault on Iranian sovereignty.
The Islamic Republic of Iran will not bow to this bullying and it has been clear in the way it responded to the US-backed Israeli military aggression with a series of missile strikes on Friday night.
Decades of sanctions, assassinations, and sabotage have prepared Iran for this critical moment.
Musa Iqbal is a Boston-based researcher and writer with a focus on US domestic and foreign policy.
(The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of Press TV.)
Press TV’s website can also be accessed at the following alternate addresses:
www.presstv.ir
No comments:
Post a Comment