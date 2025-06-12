Loud Explosions Heard in Tehran and Other Iranian Provinces
Friday, 13 June 2025 2:49 AM
This picture shows one of the targeted buildings following Israeli attack on Tehran on Friday morning.
Loud explosions were heard early Friday in some areas of the Iranian capital of Tehran and other provinces across the country.
Media reports quote the Israeli army as saying it carried out aerial attacks across Iran.
A number of women and children are among the martyrs, state TV reported.
Residential buildings in Tehran were hit in an Israeli attack Friday morning, state media reported.
"Several buildings in Tehran... have been targeted by attacks," the official IRNA news agency said, naming neighbourhoods in multiple locations in the capital.
The Israeli regime also reportedly attacked sites in Natanz, Khorramabad, and Khondab, among others.
Iran's air defense was activated Friday morning at full capacity, state TV reported.
"Iran's air defense says it is at 100 percent operational capacity," state TV reported, adding the reason behind the blasts remains unknown.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's attack on Iran would "continue for as many days as it takes."
"This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat," Netanyahu said in a video statement.
Israel's army chief said the military's strikes against Iran on Friday may not achieve "absolute success" and warned Israelis to brace for likely retaliation from the Islamic Republic.
General Eyal Zamir said Iran “will attempt to attack us in response, the expected toll will be different from what we are used to.”
Israel's minister for military affairs, Israel Katz, said Israel was at a "critical juncture" in its war against Iran.
