Senior IRGC Commanders, Including General Salami, Martyred in Israeli Attack: Report
Friday, 13 June 2025 2:35 AM
The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, was martyred in the Israeli attack early on Friday, according to unconfirmed reports.
Several other senior IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists are also among the martyred in the large-scale Israeli attack in Tehran and other provinces across the country.
Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of the central headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces, has also been martyred in one of the attacks, according to the state television IRIB.
Veteran nuclear scientists Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoon Abbasi have also been martyred in separate attacks.
The news agency IRNA reported that the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Bagheri, is currently in the war room and, contrary to rumors, was not harmed in the Israeli attacks.
The attacks were first reported at around 3:00 am local time on Friday in the capital, Tehran, followed by a series of other explosions reported in other provinces across the country.
Videos circulating on social media show widespread destruction in residential areas of Tehran and other provinces as a result of the indiscriminate Israeli aggression.
Israeli regime confirmed the attack, claiming to have attacked sites in Natanz, Khorramabad, and Khondab, among other places.
IRNA news agency quoted a security source as saying Iran is planning a 'decisive response' to the latest Israeli terrorism against the Islamic Republic.
The aggression comes amid heightened tensions in the region fueled by war-mongering rhetoric of Israeli regime officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers.
US President Donald Trump had reportedly given his nod to the Israeli aggression despite ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Ira
