President Mnangagwa Reaffirms Zimbabwe's Unconditional Support for Right to Self-determination of Saharawi People
Tue 06/03/2025 - 15:25
Bir Lehlou, 3 May 2025 (SPS) - The President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, has received a reply letter from the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, H.E. Emmerson Mnangagwa.
“I acknowledge, with gratitude, your warm and timely letter congratulating me and my fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Zimbabwe’s 45th Anniversary of Independence,” said President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his letter.
“I take this opportunity to reaffirm my firm commitment to continue working closely with Your Excellency to further strengthen and broaden the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity that have characterised the historic relations between Zimbabwe and the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic. I wish to reaffirm Zimbabwe's unconditional support for the right to self-determination of the Saharawi people.”
“Let me take this opportunity to wish you, personal good health and peace and prosperity for the people of Saharawi,” concluded the letter.
