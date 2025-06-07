Russian Forces Now Control Highway Near Yunakovka — Military Expert
On May 31, Andrey Marochko told TASS that Russian servicemen had entered Yunakovka multiple times to conduct reconnaissance
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
LUGANSK, June 7. /TASS/. Russian servicemen took control of a section of the highway during fighting near Yunakovka in the Sumy Region, depriving the Ukrainian armed forces of the opportunity to regain their previously lost positions, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.
"There are currently clashes in the Yunakovka area. Here, our troops to the northeast have already taken control of a section of the highway that Ukrainian troops once used to supply their group in the Kursk Region. So one section of the Yunakovka-Sudzha highway is already under our fire control. And this, of course, prevents Ukrainian troops from taking action to regain the positions they lost earlier," he said.
On May 31, Marochko told TASS that Russian servicemen had entered Yunakovka multiple times to conduct reconnaissance.
