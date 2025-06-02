Security Talks in Port Sudan, Addis Ababa Announces Intention to Help Sudan
Ethiopian intelligence chief Radoun Hussein arrived in Port Sudan on Sunday, accompanied by former Tigray governor and adviser to the Ethiopian prime minister for East African affairs, Getachew Rada.
Ethiopian intelligence chief Radwan Hussein said in a tweet on the X platform that they had conveyed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's message to General Burhan. Ethiopia expressed Ethiopia's firm determination to assist the Sudan in restoring peace and stability. They also shared Ethiopia's experience with Sudanese officials.
Sudanese state media ignored the visit of the Ethiopian security delegation to Sudan, while Ethiopian media published news of the visit.
Relations between Sudan and Ethiopia are witnessing silent tensions due to Sudan's support for Egypt's anti-Ethiopian positions regarding the Nile waters and the Entebbe Agreement. Addis Ababa has also hosted a number of meetings of entities deemed hostile to the government in Port Sudan. The Ethiopian prime minister met with Rapid Support Forces commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo during his visit to Ethiopia.
The visit comes amid heightened tensions between the Tigray region, which borders Sudan, and Ethiopia's federal government led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Fighting between Ethiopia's federal government and the Tigray regional government lasted for two years before the two sides reached a peace agreement in Pretoria in November 2022.
The visit also follows statements made by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki against the Ethiopian government. The Eritrean president described the Ethiopian government as a proxy for other parties in the region. He noted that the Ethiopian people have already made their decision and are preparing to strengthen their opposition against the Ethiopian government.
The leadership of the Sudanese Armed Forces Eritrea is one of the first countries to support the military during the ongoing war.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited Port Sudan in July, his first visit to Sudan since the war began. Analysts interpreted the visit as part of the search for Sudan's support in a number of outstanding files.
Analysts question the Sudanese government's expected reaction to Ethiopian outreach. They pointed to fears from Sudanese parties that any positive attitude towards Ethiopia would affect Sudan's relations with Egypt and Eritrea.
