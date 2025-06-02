117 Families Displaced from El Fasher and Abu Shouk Camp as a Result of Continued Shelling
02/06/2025 18:44
Displaced people from El Fasher to Tawila in North Darfur – 27 April 2025 – Source: Facebook page of the Coordination of IDPs and Refugees
El Fasher
June 2, 2025:
Radio Dabanga
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) revealed that 117 families were displaced from Abu Shouk camp and the city of El Fasher from Wednesday to Sunday, while artillery shelling by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued on targets in the city on Monday.
The organization said in a report seen by Radio Dabanga that the displaced had moved to other areas within the locality of El Fasher, as well as the localities of Tawila, Kutum and al-Serif in North Darfur.
Citizens from El Fasher revealed that a number of civilians and military personnel were killed today as a result of renewed artillery shelling of several locations in El Fasher, including the vicinity of the command of the Sixth Infantry Division.
They pointed to the continuation of shelling yesterday morning and day, with suicide drones flying over the city without hitting any targets.
Daily victims
For its part, the Coordination of Resistance Committees El Fasher, in a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, said that hardly a day passes without casualties, indicating that the sounds of explosions have become part of the details of the day in El Fasher.
She described the humanitarian situation in al-Madani as collapsed due to the siege of the city for more than a year and a half, noting the lack of medical supplies, adequate food, safe corridors and clean water.
The Rapid Support Forces have been besieging the city of El Fasher for more than a year, while attacks have escalated since April, taking control of the Zamzam camp, displacing all its inhabitants.
The RSF accuses the joint force of armed movements of using camps for displaced people as military bases.
The Security Council issued a number of resolutions calling on the Rapid Support Forces to lift the siege on El Fasher.
No comments:
Post a Comment