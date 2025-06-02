The Displacement of 4536 Families from Dabibat and Al-Khoi
Citizens on a journey of displacement from villages adjacent to Al-Nahud to Ghubish in West Kordofan-May 2025-Emergency and Construction Room in West Kordofan
Kordofan
Monday, June 2, 2025
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) revealed the displacement of 1,821 families from Dabaibat in Al Quoz locality in South Kordofan last Thursday following clashes between the armed forces and the Rapid Support in the city.
The RSF managed to retake the city of Dbeibat last week after more than a week of taking it by the army.
The organization said the families had been displaced to other areas in the locality of Al Quoz as well as the localities of Abu Zabad and al-Salam in West Kordofan.
In West Kordofan, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said 2,715 families were displaced from the Khoi district of West Kordofan on Wednesday and Thursday due to heavy fighting between the army and the RSF.
The RSF was able to take control of the city a week after the army and the joint force took control of it.
Families were displaced to other localities in al-Khoi locality as well as West Bara and Shikan localities in North Kordofan.
Dead and wounded
On Sunday evening, the Rapid Support Forces launched an armed attack on the village of Dabaiba, located in the countryside of Kazqil in North Kordofan state, killing citizen Sharaf al-Din Omar Dhaifallah, and wounding two of his relatives, Essam Abdul Karim Dhaifallah and Hatem Abdul Karim Dhaifallah, at a time when a number of village residents are still missing.
According to eyewitnesses, the attack was carried out by armed elements riding in four-wheel drive cars and motorcycles, and stormed the village in the evening hours, which sparked a state of panic and panic among the residents, especially since the village was witnessing a gradual return of the people after a previous displacement to the areas of Alban Jadid and Al-Khor Al-Abyad following a previous attack.
Witnesses pointed out that the attack affected other nearby villages in the countryside of Kazqil, leading to a new wave of displacement among civilians in the absence of security protection and the lack of urgent intervention from local authorities or humanitarian organizations.
These developments come in the context of escalating fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Dabibat-Hammadi axes in South Kordofan and Kazqil in North Kordofan, areas that the RSF recently announced its control.
Observers fear that the humanitarian situation in the areas affected by the clashes will worsen as a result of the continued waves of displacement and the targeting of civilian areas.
The North Kordofan city of El Obeid is witnessing a cautious calm following RSF attacks with marches and artillery on Saturday.
Witnesses in El Obeid Radio Dabanga reported that the situation in the city is calm with a concentration of regular forces inside and outside the city. He pointed out that there are fears among citizens of renewed attacks on the city again.
Civil clashes
13 people were injured with varying injuries, some critically, in the village of Barakat rural um Rawaba in North Kordofan on Sunday. According to Radio Dabkna sources, a dispute broke out between citizens in the village of Barakat, east of the city of um Rawaba because of the theft of cattle on Sunday evening, and the sources explained that the dispute led to clashes with white weapons, which led to the injury of 13 people with varying injuries, some of which are serious, necessitated their transfer to um Rawaba Hospital for treatment, and the sources warned of tensions, which requires the intervention of a regular force to control the situation.
Cautious calm
The North Kordofan city of El Obeid is experiencing a cautious calm following RSF attacks with marches and artillery on Saturday.
Witnesses at El Obeid Radio Dabanga reported that conditions in the city are calm with crowds of regular forces inside and outside the city. He pointed to fears among citizens of renewed attacks on the city.
On the other hand, 601 displaced families left the city of El Obeid to return to Khartoum state on Monday. Radio Dabanga sources reported that the move comes within the voluntary return program for the return of displaced people.
