UN Expresses Concern Over Shelling of Civilian Facilities in El Obeid and El Fasher
02/06/2025 19:51
Al Daman Hospital in El Obeid
Scenes from Al-Daman Hospital in El-Obeid after being bombed
30 May 2025
Amsterdam
June 2, 2025
Radio Dabanga
The Acting UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Christian Hambroke, has expressed concern over the recent wave of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Sudan, which represents a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.
Hambrook said in a statement seen by Radio Debanga that the International Daman Hospital in El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, was attacked by a drone on Friday that killed at least six health workers and injured more than 15 others.
"Patients and medical staff were caught in the crossfire inside a facility dedicated to healing and hope. "Hospitals are not battlefields, they are protected under international law, and they must be respected in themselves."
A day before the attack on al-Daman hospital in El Obeid, WFP buildings in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, were repeatedly bombed, causing extensive damage to a key humanitarian centre.
The RSF reportedly carried out both attacks.
"These facilities are essential for the continuation of life in the face of a deepening humanitarian crisis. "Attacking humanitarian facilities puts millions of people at risk, depriving them of the basic assistance they depend on for survival."
"These attacks must stop immediately."
It called on all parties involved in the conflict to fulfil their obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians and civilian installations. "Humanitarian workers and facilities must never be targeted, and those who attack them must be held accountable," Hambrook said.
