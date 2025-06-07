Top Lawmaker Says Forgetting Those Who Died Liberating World from Nazism ‘Unacceptable’
The Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin stated this in his address to the Chairman of the Bundestag Julia Klokner
Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin attends a plenary meeting of the Russian State Duma Sergei Bulkin/TASS
MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. It is unacceptable that the heroes who died liberating the world from Nazism are being forgotten today, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in an address to Bundestag President Julia Klockner and the leaders of the five political factions in the German parliament.
"Politicians can be forgiven for various mistakes, except for one - desecrating the memory of those thanks to whom we all live today. It is unacceptable when the heroes who died liberating the world from Nazism, including Germany, are forgotten and their gravestones are destroyed with the approval of European leaders," he said.
