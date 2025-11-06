Child Among Civilians Killed in Bombing in South Kordofan, Sudan
By Al Mayadeen English
A bombing in South Kordofan, Sudan, killed civilians including a child, as humanitarian groups condemn the attack as a war crime amid worsening displacement from El Fasher.
Medical sources confirmed that several civilians, including a child, were killed and others injured in a bombing that struck residential neighborhoods in South Kordofan, Sudan, on Thursday. The attack, reportedly carried out by a group allied with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has sparked outrage among humanitarian organizations.
The Sudanese Doctors Network condemned the bombing of the city of Dilling by the Sudan People’sz Liberation Movement–North (SPLM-N al-Hilu faction), calling it a new crime added to the record of "horrific violations against civilians." The network described the incident as a “deliberate and direct targeting of innocent civilians and medical centers,” labeling it a war crime.
The organization held the RSF and their allied faction “fully responsible” for the deaths and destruction, and urged international human rights bodies to document the violations and deliver immediate medical and humanitarian assistance.
Dire humanitarian situation in Dilling
Residents of Dilling have reportedly been under RSF siege for over two years. The Sudanese Doctors Network said civilians in the city face worsening humanitarian conditions and are in urgent need of food, water, and medical aid.
Separately, the network reported a growing wave of displaced civilians arriving from El Fasher into towns such as Ad-Dabba and Dongola. Thousands of people have fled ongoing violence in recent days, overwhelming local infrastructure and resources.
Displaced civilians are reportedly living in “harsh" conditions, with severe shortages of clean water, food, and health supplies. The Sudanese Doctors Network issued an urgent appeal to the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to mobilize emergency relief efforts to safeguard the lives and dignity of those affected.
