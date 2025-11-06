Mamdani Defeats Billionaire-funded Campaign, Triggers DEM Divide
By Al Mayadeen English
5 Nov 2025 12:13
Zohran Mamdani has won New York City's mayoral race on a progressive platform, sparking Democratic Party divisions and billionaire backlash.
In a historic victory that is reshaping the political landscape of the United States' largest city, Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic Muslim socialist and state assemblyman, has been elected as New York City’s next mayor. His win has deepened ideological rifts within the Democratic Party, sparked fierce opposition from Republicans, and signaled the growing strength of the progressive left.
Mamdani ran on a bold agenda that prioritized tackling inequality and affordability in the city. His platform included rent freezes, universal childcare, free bus transportation, and increased taxation on corporations and the wealthy. "This election proves that democratic socialist ideas are very popular," said Ashik Siddique, co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America. "We hope this demonstrates a very powerful way forward."
Mamdani’s victory came despite a multi-million dollar campaign funded by some of the wealthiest individuals in the United States. According to Forbes, 26 billionaires contributed over $22 million to support Mamdani’s opponents, including independent candidate and former governor Andrew Cuomo.
Among the top donors were Michael Bloomberg, who gave $8.3 million to anti-Mamdani groups, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, and cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder. “Billionaires like Bill Ackman and Ronald Lauder have poured millions into this race because they say we pose an existential threat,” Mamdani said at a rally in October. “They are right.”
His campaign accused Cuomo and his backers of defending a "cynical politics of the past" responsible for New York’s affordability crisis. Campaign spokesperson Dora Pekec said billionaire-funded opposition groups "wasted millions trying to scare working-class New Yorkers" while ignoring the real challenges they face.
Democratic Party grapples with internal divisions
Mamdani’s win has sharpened existing divides within the Democratic Party, as leading establishment figures, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, offered minimal or delayed endorsements.
Former President Barack Obama contacted Mamdani privately but refrained from publicly backing his candidacy.
While progressives hailed the win as a sign of political momentum, centrist Democrats expressed caution. “Much ink will be spilled over Mamdani, but the idea that he will define what it means to be a Democrat is absurd,” said Matt Bennett of the centrist think tank Third Way. “We’ve seen this before: progressives energize urban liberals, but moderates flip the key seats.”
A CBS News poll highlighted the divide, showing that only 22% of Democrats nationwide favor a shift toward socialist ideas, while 60% support a mixed economy blending capitalism and socialism.
Republicans wasted no time framing Mamdani’s election as a sign of Democratic radicalism. The National Republican Campaign Committee accused the Democratic Party of “surrendering to radical socialist Zohran Mamdani and the far-left mob.” Additionally, President Donald Trump, who endorsed Cuomo during the race, denounced Mamdani as "a 100 percent Communist lunatic" on social media.
Analysts warn that Mamdani’s platform will be used by the GOP to motivate voters in upcoming congressional midterms, particularly in swing districts. “This gives Republicans potent ammunition,” said Bennett, referencing how the “defund the police” slogan was weaponized in 2020.
Mamdani’s policy agenda faces political and financial hurdles
Despite his victory, Mamdani now faces significant challenges in enacting his progressive platform. Key initiatives, such as free bus service and increased taxes on top earners, will require cooperation with state-level agencies and lawmakers in Albany.
A report by J.P. Morgan Asset Management questioned the feasibility of some proposals, stating that several “are not viable in their current form” due to legislative and financial resistance, particularly to new corporate tax hikes.
Still, Mamdani’s supporters see the victory as a national signal. Senator Bernie Sanders congratulated the mayor-elect, saying the result sends a clear message: "You can stand up to the oligarchs and win."
