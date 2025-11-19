Hamas Condemns Deadly Israeli Attacks in Gaza, Khan Younis
By Al Mayadeen English
Hamas condemned deadly Israeli attacks in Gaza and Khan Younis, calling them a “horrific massacre” and urging US and regional mediators to enforce the ceasefire.
Hamas strongly condemned the horrific massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza City and Khan Younis on Wednesday, which resulted in the killing of more than 25 Palestinians, including children and women. The movement said the attack represents a “dangerous escalation” as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks “to resume genocide against our people.”
Hamas rejected Israeli claims that occupation forces were subjected to gunfire, calling the allegations “a flimsy and transparent attempt to justify continuous crimes and violations.”
The movement noted that more than 300 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire agreement took effect, while home demolitions and the closure of the Rafah land crossing continue “in a blatant challenge to the American and regional guarantors.”
Calls for US and mediators to intervene
The movement called on the United States to “fulfill its declared commitments and exert serious and immediate pressure to stop the occupation’s attacks and force it to respect the ceasefire agreement.”
Hamas also urged mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye, as guarantors, to “honor their commitments and compel the occupation to halt its violations that endanger efforts to stabilize the ceasefire.”
The Israeli occupation forces carried out multiple attacks on residential areas across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, resulting in the killing of at least 13 Palestinians and injuring several others, according to Al Mayadeen’s correspondents in the Gaza Strip.
Widespread destruction, displacement
In Gaza City, four displaced civilians were killed when Israeli fighter jets targeted a building sheltering families in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood in the southeast of the city. Additional casualties were reported as artillery and airstrikes intensified in nearby areas.
Five more Palestinians were killed and others were wounded in attacks on the al-Shujaiya and al-Zaytoun neighborhoods in eastern Gaza, as the occupation continued its bombardment of densely populated districts for hours.
In southern Gaza, three civilians were killed and two others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, while artillery shelling continued to pound eastern parts of the city. Another Palestinian was killed and several others, including a child, were injured after Israeli shelling hit Mushtaha Street in al-Shujaiya. A separate shooting by occupation forces in the same neighborhood resulted in an additional death.
Israeli drones also targeted civilians in al-Mawasi, causing further casualties, while another strike on the UNRWA-run seaside club in the same district led to more martyrs and injuries among families seeking refuge.
Rising toll amid ongoing destruction
Artillery fire has continued on the eastern edges of Khan Younis, causing additional deaths and injuries amid a widening campaign that has devastated large areas of the Gaza Strip.
According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, seven martyrs and 33 wounded Palestinians have been received at hospitals in the past 48 hours.
The ministry stated that the Israeli war on Gaza has now killed 69,513 Palestinians and injured 170,745 others since October 7, 2023. It added that the bodies of 571 martyrs have been recovered since the ceasefire was declared on October 11, 2025.
No comments:
Post a Comment